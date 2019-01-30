Who Has Been Buying NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman & CEO Paul Dalla Lana made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.5m worth of shares at a price of CA$10.65 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (CA$10.76). While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.9% of Paul Dalla Lana’s holding. Notably Paul Dalla Lana was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$4.1m worth of shares.

Paul Dalla Lana purchased 401.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$10.17. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:NWH.UN Insider Trading January 30th 19 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.3% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares, worth about CA$95m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.