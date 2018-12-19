Who Has Been Buying Novita Healthcare Limited (ASX:NHL) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Novita Healthcare Limited (ASX:NHL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Novita Healthcare

Peter Diamond made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$453k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.045 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.50m shares worth AU$631k. Overall, Novita Healthcare insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.041. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.028 attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Novita Healthcare Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Novita Healthcare insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$104k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Novita Healthcare insiders own 29% of the company, currently worth about AU$3.6m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Novita Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Novita Healthcare we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.