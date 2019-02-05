Who Has Been Buying Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Petro-Victory Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Richard Gonzalez bought CA$312k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Notably Richard Gonzalez was also the biggest seller, having sold CA$200k worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$576k for 11.54m shares. On the other hand they divested 10.00m shares, for CA$200k. Overall, Petro-Victory Energy insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.05. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around CA$0.02). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Petro-Victory Energy better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Petro-Victory Energy insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about CA$2.6m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Petro-Victory Energy Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Petro-Victory Energy shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Petro-Victory Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Petro-Victory Energy is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.