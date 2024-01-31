Buying property in Arizona? Does it have water? Here's how to confirm a safe supply

In Arizona, water can dominate the headlines.

Last year, taps ran dry for hundreds of households in a community north of Scottsdale. A megadrought is shrinking the Colorado River, and cutbacks are coming. Meanwhile, groundwater aquifers serving metro Phoenix are projected to run short of previous expectations.

All of that could raise concerns if you're considering a move to or within the Grand Canyon State.

But despite the doom and gloom, most people in Arizona have reliable water sources that will safely serve their houses and businesses for decades to come.

Still, water supply in the desert is complicated. Whether a home has a safe supply or not hinges on factors such as location, type of water service and water source.

Water experts told The Arizona Republic that anyone purchasing a residential property in Arizona should do their due diligence to ensure that their taps won't run dry. Here's how to investigate your water supply.

Step 1: Where do you plan to live?

To start, you'll want to determine whether your home is in a place designated as an active management area.

These are generally areas of the state that are heavily reliant on groundwater. That includes much of Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, as well as portions of Yavapai and Cochise counties. There, Arizona's Water Department can set rules around where wells are drilled and take other steps to ensure continued groundwater supply.

Property owners in active management areas generally must show Arizona's Real Estate Department proof of legal rights to a 100-year supply of water before selling parcels for larger developments. That provides some assurance that most homes within active management areas have reliable water sources.

However, there are exemptions to those rules. For instance, state law allows property owners to divide their land into five parcels or fewer to avoid assured water requirements. That means some homes in active management areas still may be vulnerable to water supply problems.

In most other parts of the state, those rules don't apply. That means state bureaucrats exercise no control over groundwater resources in vast rural swaths of Arizona.

Some of those areas still have robust water resources. But in many places, the lack of regulation has made way for unfettered pumping by out-of-state investors who own megafarms, taxing local aquifers.

Step 2: What type of water service do you have?

In Arizona, home sellers are required to provide a property disclosure statement to buyers. By law, sellers must disclose material facts about their property in that statement.

One section of the disclosure covers utilities. Within it, sellers must disclose the water source for their property.

That water source generally falls into a few major categories:

Public: This means the home relies on public, or municipal, water.

Private: This means the home relies on water supplied by a private corporation.

Well: This means the home has access to groundwater from the local aquifer. Wells can serve just that home or be shared among neighbors.

Hauled water: This refers to homes that do not have piped access to water or access to groundwater through a well. Instead, homeowners must “haul” loads of water to underground storage tanks below the home. The water may be provided by a public or private water provider, and often these homeowners must pay a water hauling company to bring their water to the home.

Step 3a: Do your research on public and private providers

If you are receiving public or private water, you can check to see if your city or private water provider has secured an assured water supply designation from the state. Those designations indicate the water provider can ensure a 100-year water supply for the areas they serve.

Kathy Ferris, senior research fellow at the Kyl Center for Water Policy and a former state Water Department director, said getting the designation is a "rigorous process."

"It is really important to research the water supplies of the water provider," Ferris said. "That would be a really critical thing."

Most major cities across the state have the assured water supply designation. But some, such as Buckeye and Queen Creek, are largely reliant on groundwater and do not. Those cities have adequate water to support existing homes and some future development but need to diversify their water portfolios to ensure they have resources for all of their planned construction.

In areas served by a provider without an assured water supply designation, the developer of your home may have earned a 100-year assured water supply certificate. Those certificates generally indicate the provider has adequate water for that lot, but recent state groundwater models showed that aquifers serving metro Phoenix are lagging behind growth and could fall short of projected needs.

That means certificates relying on groundwater might not meet water needs in perpetuity, Ferris said.

Homes located outside of active management areas are less likely to be served by providers with assured water supply designations.

The Central Arizona Project Canal winds past a neighborhood in Phoenix carrying Colorado River water.

"They haven't had to go through the process of demonstrating the physical availability and the long-term availability of those supplies," Ferris said. "I'm not saying that because they don't have the designation, they don't have the water. They just aren't regulated to the same extent."

Many public and private water providers offer overviews of their water portfolios online, and you can check to see whether the provider has access to a wide variety of water sources. Some common water sources include groundwater, reclaimed water and surface water from the Salt, Verde and Colorado rivers.

It's generally best if a provider isn't overly reliant on any single source.

Doug MacEachern, spokesperson for the state Water Department, said home buyers should feel free to call their water provider and ask questions.

"It's always a good policy to find out who your water provider is and ask them directly, 'What certainty can you give me that my water supply is going to there?'" he said.

Step 3b: Do your research on your well or hauled water source

If your home is reliant on well water, the home seller should attach a domestic water well addendum to the property disclosure statement. That document will list additional information about the well, flow test results if available and any known problems with the well's equipment or its water quality.

Home sellers should be able to provide copies of any well use agreements in place for shared wells. They may also be able to provide well monitoring reports from the state Water Department.

Those reports aren't available for every well. As a buyer, you also can pay for a test of the well to determine its condition and flow rate.

Homes reliant on hauled water are particularly vulnerable to drought and climate-related water cutoffs, as recently evidenced by the water issues in Rio Verde Foothills, a community located east of Scottsdale on the edge of the Phoenix metro area.

Still, not all hauled water homes may be directly impacted by drought and climate change. Vulnerability to cutoffs depends on who is supplying the water and what their water portfolio looks like.

Step 4: When in doubt, ask for help

MacEachern said he encourages anyone in doubt about a home's water supply to reach out to the state Water Department.

"We get a lot of calls about people who are looking into specific subdivisions and specific addresses," MacEachern said. "With that kind of information, we can tell them with good certainty whether or not the provider has got a certificate of assured water supply. We can help people that way."

Ferris said water is complicated and researching it "takes some work." But the effort pays off in the end, she said.

"Think about a mortgage," she said. "It's usually 30 years. You don't want to run out of water during the life of the mortgage."

Sasha Hupka covers county government and regional issues for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buying home in Arizona? Here's how to research your water supply