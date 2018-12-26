Who Has Been Buying Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quarterhill

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Douglas Parker bought a total of 56.00k shares over the year at an average price of CA$1.81. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Quarterhill Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Quarterhill insiders own about CA$2.0m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Quarterhill Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We’d like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don’t see anything to make us think Quarterhill insiders are doubting the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Quarterhill, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

