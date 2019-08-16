Who Has Been Buying Realia Business, S.A. (BME:RLIA) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Realia Business, S.A. (BME:RLIA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

See our latest analysis for Realia Business

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Realia Business

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Juan Torres for €229k worth of shares, at about €0.85 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is €0.94. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Realia Business insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 271k shares worth €230k. Realia Business insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

BME:RLIA Recent Insider Trading, August 16th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Realia Business Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Realia Business insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately €1.2m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Realia Business Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Realia Business shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Realia Business insiders are doubting the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Realia Business.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.