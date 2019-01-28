Who Has Been Buying Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited (SGX:E8Z) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited (SGX:E8Z), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Roxy-Pacific Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & CEO Hong Teo for S$97k worth of shares, at about S$0.54 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 907.76k shares worth S$436k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Roxy-Pacific Holdings insiders. They paid about S$0.48 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of S$0.41 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SGX:E8Z Insider Trading January 28th 19 More

Roxy-Pacific Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Roxy-Pacific Holdings. Specifically, Hong Teo bought S$76k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Roxy-Pacific Holdings insiders own about S$183m worth of shares (which is 34% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Roxy-Pacific Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Roxy-Pacific Holdings. Looks promising!