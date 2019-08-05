Who Has Been Buying Samsonite International S.A. (HKG:1910) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Samsonite International S.A. (HKG:1910), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Check out our latest analysis for Samsonite International

Samsonite International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Kyle Gendreau for HK$3.9m worth of shares, at about HK$23.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$14.46). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 436k shares worth HK$9.5m. While Samsonite International insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1910 Recent Insider Trading, August 5th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Samsonite International Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Samsonite International insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Independent Non-Executive Director Paul Kenneth Etchells bought US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Samsonite International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Samsonite International insiders own about HK$866m worth of shares (which is 4.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Samsonite International Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Samsonite International insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Samsonite International.