Who Has Been Buying Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Santana Minerals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Santana Minerals

Terrence Kahler made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$129k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.011 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 21.85m shares worth AU$201k. In total, Santana Minerals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.0092. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.005). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:SMI Insider Trading December 26th 18 More

I will like Santana Minerals better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Santana Minerals insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$869k. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Santana Minerals Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Santana Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

If you would prefer to check out another company — one with potentially superior financials — then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



