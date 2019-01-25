Who Has Been Buying Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings Limited (HKG:8086) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings Limited (HKG:8086).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Jiancong Xu for HK$7.8m worth of shares, at about HK$0.28 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Jiancong Xu was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Jiancong Xu bought a total of 101.76m shares over the year at an average price of HK$0.27. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings insiders own about HK$79m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

