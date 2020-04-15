Who Has Been Buying Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HKG:852) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HKG:852).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Guoliang Yao purchased 762.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$0.35. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:852 Recent Insider Trading April 15th 2020 More

Insider Ownership of Strong Petrochemical Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Strong Petrochemical Holdings insiders own 23% of the company, worth about HK$201m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Strong Petrochemical Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Strong Petrochemical Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Strong Petrochemical Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Strong Petrochemical Holdings. For example - Strong Petrochemical Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.