Who Has Been Buying T.T. Limited (NSE:TTL) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell T.T. Limited (NSE:TTL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T.T

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.64k shares worth ₹793k. Overall, T.T insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about ₹68.12 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around ₹65.30). The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Are T.T Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at T.T over the last quarter. Insiders purchased ₹619k worth of shares in that period. It’s good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of T.T

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that T.T insiders own 62% of the company, worth about ₹871m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At T.T Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about T.T. That’s what I like to see! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if T.T is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

