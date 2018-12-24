Who Has Been Buying Tai Sin Electric Limited (SGX:500) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tai Sin Electric Limited (SGX:500).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Tai Sin Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Boon Hock Lim for S$102k worth of shares, at about S$0.33 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Boon Hock Lim.

Boon Hock Lim bought a total of 333.50k shares over the year at an average price of S$0.33. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Tai Sin Electric

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Tai Sin Electric insiders own 61% of the company, currently worth about S$88m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Tai Sin Electric Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Tai Sin Electric insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Tai Sin Electric is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

