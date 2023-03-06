Buying a Tesla just got cheaper. Company offers another price drop on multiple models

Electric car manufacturer Telsa has trimmed prices for two of its most expensive vehicles.

Prices for the Model S and Model X models are down between 4% and 9%, according to Tesla's website. The cuts follow another price reduction in January that took as much as 20% off the starting price.

CEO Elon Musk noted last week that lowering prices has helped drive interest in the vehicles.

“We found that even small changes in the price have a big effect on demand,” Musk said during the company’s investor day.

A request for comment sent to Tesla’s email account for press bounced back with a message saying the inbox was full.

How much did Tesla prices drop?

Tesla’s Model S dropped 5% to $89,990, while its Model X dropped 9% to $99,990, according to the company’s website.

The price for the performance versions of both vehicles also fell, with the Model S Plaid dropping 4% to $109,990 and the Model X Plaid dropping 8% to $109,990.

Here are the current prices for Tesla’s vehicles:

Model S: $89,990

Model S Plaid: $109,990

Model 3: $42,990

Model 3 Performance: $53,990

Model X: $99,990

Model X Plaid: $109,990

Model Y Long Range: $54,990

Model Y Performance: $58,990

More affordable cars on the way?

Tesla said it’s working to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half. The company has yet to unveil the upcoming vehicles and said details would come at a later date.

"Affordability is what matters," Musk said during investor day. "As you make the car more affordable, we'll have demand go crazy."

