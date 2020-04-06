Who Has Been Buying Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Traffic Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

insider Robert Minney made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$137k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.026 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.012. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Traffic Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.021. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Traffic Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Traffic Technologies over the last quarter. CEO, MD & Executive Director Constantinos Liosatos shelled out AU$20k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 24% of Traffic Technologies shares, worth about AU$1.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Traffic Technologies Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Traffic Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Traffic Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.