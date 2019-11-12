Who Has Been Buying Unibios Holdings S.A. (ATH:BIOSK) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Unibios Holdings S.A. (ATH:BIOSK).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Unibios Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman Antonios Svoronos made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €847k worth of shares at a price of €0.30 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is €0.37. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Unibios Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Antonios Svoronos. Notably Antonios Svoronos was also the biggest seller.

Antonios Svoronos bought a total of 2995521 shares over the year at an average price of €0.29. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Unibios Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Unibios Holdings insiders own 97% of the company, currently worth about €1.1m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Unibios Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Unibios Holdings. Looks promising! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

