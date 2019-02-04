Who Has Been Buying V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited (NSE:VSTTILLERS) Shares?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited (NSE:VSTTILLERS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. V.S.T. Tillers Tractors insiders own about ₹5.5b worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about V.S.T. Tillers Tractors. Looks promising! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

