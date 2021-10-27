Buyout Firm EQT Weighs Bid for Swiss Software Specialist Temenos

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is exploring a potential acquisition of Swiss banking software specialist Temenos AG, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Stockholm-based buyout firm is in the early stages of considering a bid for Temenos, which has a market value of 9.8 billion Swiss francs ($10.7 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

If EQT does take Temenos private, it would be one of the largest buyouts involving a listed European company this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Temenos’s shares rose as much as 16% in Zurich on Wednesday, the biggest intra-day jump since February. The stock remains down more than 25% since its high in mid-2019.

There’s no certainty EQT will decide to proceed with a move for the company, the people said. Representatives for EQT and Temenos declined to comment.

Temenos provides a range of software products to banks and financial institutions, covering everything from payments to fund administration. It has used acquisitions such as the 2017 purchase of Australia’s Rubik Financial Ltd. to grow its business, benefiting from an urgency in the banking industry to adapt to changing customer habits and an increasing shift to online and mobile payment transactions.

Group revenue rose 9% year on year to $231.6 million in the third quarter, on a constant currency basis. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were up 6% to $108.3 million, results for the period show.

Private equity firms have already announced deals valued at $242 billion targeting companies in Europe this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s roughly double the amount in the same period a year ago and the highest annual total on record.

EQT has been among the most active private equity buyers in the region. On Monday, it teamed up with Hellman & Friedman on a joint 3.7 billion euro ($4.3 billion) offer for Zooplus AG, ending a takeover battle between the private equity companies for the German online pet-food retailer.

It’s also in talks with the owners of Schufa Holding AG about taking control of the Germany’s equivalent to the FICO credit score firm in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported this month.

