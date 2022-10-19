Buyout Firms CDH, PAG Consider Joining Fray for China’s Vnet, Sources Say

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firms CDH Investments and PAG are considering bids for US-listed Chinese data center company Vnet Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

CDH and PAG have separately been exploring financing and deal structures for a potential offer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The investors could either bid on their own or form a consortium with other prospective bidders, the people said.

Considerations are ongoing and the companies could still decide against pursuing a transaction, they said. A representative for PAG declined to comment, while representatives for CDH and Vnet didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vnet last month received a preliminary non-binding takeover proposal from its founder and executive chairman Josh Sheng Chen at $8.20 per American depositary receipt in cash. Its board formed a special committee to evaluate the proposed transaction as well as other strategic alternatives, and is working with financial and legal advisers.

The approach followed a previous non-binding cash takeover in April from boutique Chinese advisory and private equity firm Hina Group and the Shanghai branch of Industrial Bank Co. to acquire Vnet’s shares for $8 per ADR.

Other companies considering bidding for Vnet include North Asia-focused investor MBK Partners, Bloomberg News has reported.

Shares in Vnet closed 0.7% higher on Tuesday after jumping as much as 18% in pre-market trading. They have declined 40% this year, valuing the company at about $802 million.

Founded in 1996, Vnet is a carrier-neutral data center services provider in China. It counts more than 50 data centers in more than 30 cities across China. The company formerly known as 21Vianet Group changed its name to Vnet Group last year.

CDH, an alternative investment fund manager focused on China, started in 2002 as a private equity platform and later expanded into other areas such as venture and growth capital, real assets, private credit, equities and private wealth management, according to its website. It had more than $26.6 billion of assets under management as of September last year.

PAG, an Asia-focused private equity firm backed by industry giant Blackstone Inc., counts about $50 billion in assets as of the end of June. It runs a variety of strategies including private equity, private debt, distressed, real estate and absolute return funds. The firm is considering delaying its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong amid market volatility, Bloomberg News has reported.

(Updates with share price close in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • French cement company pleads guilty in U.S. to making payments to ISIS

    The charge stems from cement company Lafarge's payments to foreign terrorist organizations in exchange for permission to operate in Syria between 2013 and 2014.

  • Police video captures outrage and exhaustion during DeSantis ‘voter fraud’ arrests: ‘Why now? Why me?’

    Florida’s governor announced 20 people are charged with illegal voting in August, but newly released police video and court documents suggest they had no idea they did anything wrong

  • Asian Equities Mixed After US Stocks Extend Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed and US equity contracts advanced as traders assessed a solid start to the corporate-earnings season that helped extend a rally in US markets.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsStocks

  • ECB to go big again on Oct. 27 with 75 bps rate hike: Reuters poll

    The European Central Bank will go for another jumbo 75 basis point increase to its deposit and refinancing rates when it meets on Oct. 27 as it tries to contain inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found. As in much of the world, euro zone inflation has soared on skyrocketing energy prices and supply chains still healing from the coronavirus pandemic have taken a further hit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ECB targets inflation at 2.0%, yet it was 10.0% last month.

  • Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty

    With police officers filling the courtroom gallery, a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer stood silently before a judge Tuesday in a case that the top prosecutor in Las Vegas has said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton stood shackled at the wrists, waist and ankles, with a bandage on his left forearm. In the court hallway, Steve Grammas, executive director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, stood surrounded by about 30 police officers and union members and called for capital punishment.

  • Small island off Hong Kong offers haven from stress of living

    Something clicked instantly for Zero Chan when she first set foot on the island of Peng Chau, a short ferry ride from Hong Kong's central business district, at a time when she was feeling burnt out and recovering from illness. "When I take the ferry back, it's like a cleansing ritual," the former film producer told Reuters. "At a time when many say Hong Kong is no longer the same as before, the more I feel a need to stay, to see what I can do," said Chan, who runs a yoga and meditation studio in her home on the island, following that first visit in 2020.

  • Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

    The pioneering actor of Hollywood's golden age makes history as the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency, as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program.

  • Ukrainian official says kamikaze drones are attacking Kyiv

    Ukrainian official says kamikaze drones are attacking Kyiv

  • Winter storm drops 18 inches of snow, leaves thousands in the dark in Michigan

    More than a foot and a half of snow has fallen across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, and thousands of power outages have been reported as a powerful storm system spins across the region and brings frigid temperatures from the Midwest to the Southeast and Northeast this week.

  • Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Holiday Plans and How Their Exes Are Involved (Source)

    A source tells ET that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to a ‘huge holiday celebration’ and part of their planning revolves around Lopez’s ex, Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).