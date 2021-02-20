Buzz Aldrin on NASA rover Perseverance landing on Mars
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Apollo 11 astronaut reacts to NASA's Mars rover landing and possible manned mission to the red planet on 'Cavuto Live'
Apollo 11 astronaut reacts to NASA's Mars rover landing and possible manned mission to the red planet on 'Cavuto Live'
Why feeling awe inspires empathy
Engineers say the rover is healthy and operating normally after its hair-raising descent to the surface.
NASA asks the engineers and scientists behind the rover to make this daily change for three months, sometimes working overnight.
Check out the TV and streaming information for Sunday's round of the Genesis Invitational.
A Japanese air force officer and a US Air Force instructor pilot were killed in the crash, according to reports.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, teams interested in trading for Tucker by the March 25 deadline include the Heat, Lakers, Bucks, Nets, and more.
An 11-year-old boy was found dead in his bed on Monday after his mobile home lost power during the coldest stretch of days Texas has seen in decades.
Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.
The science behind COVID-19 PCR tests can be traced back to two microbiologists' discovery in the hot springs of Yellowstone National Park.
The Red Cross tells the BBC there are major food and medical care problems in the war-torn region.
When Sen. Richard Burr stood and said “guilty” there were hushed gasps in the Senate chamber. In a way, he had been telegraphing his willingness to hold Trump accountable for several years. Months before Trump would begin falsely claiming that the November election had been stolen from him, the Senate Intelligence Committee led by Burr warned that sitting public officials should use the “absolute greatest amount of restraint and caution if they are considering publicly calling the validity of an upcoming election into question.”
The best way to explore a new world is to land on it. That's why humans have sent spacecraft to the Moon, Venus, Mars, Saturn's moon, Titan, and more. But there are a few places in the solar system we will never understand as well as we'd like. One of them is Jupiter. Jupiter is made of mostly hydrogen and helium gas. So, trying to land on it would be like trying to land on a cloud here on Earth. There's no outer crust to break your fall on Jupiter. Just an endless stretch of atmosphere. The big question, then, is: Could you fall through one end of Jupiter and out the other? It turns out, you wouldn't even make it halfway. Here's what would happen if you tried to land on Jupiter.
Divisions over race, politics, gender and LGBTQ issues are roiling America’s largest Protestant denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, ahead of a meeting of its executive committee next week. On the agenda are two items reflecting those divisions: A recommendation that a church in Kennesaw, Georgia, be ousted from the SBC because it accepted LGBTQ people into its congregation, contravening Southern Baptist doctrine; and a report by an executive committee task force criticizing the widely respected leader of the SBC's public policy arm, the Rev. Russell Moore.
Astronomers have determined that one of the first known black holes, Cygnus X-1, is more massive than once thought — and that could force a rethink of scientific models.
Debris from a US passenger jet fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing on Saturday, with one very large piece narrowly missing a home. The United Airlines flight was bound for Honolulu when it suffered a right engine failure shortly after take off from Denver International Airport. Large pieces of debris could be seen falling from the sky in Broomfield, a suburb north of Denver, before the aircraft was able to return safely to the airport. Remarkably, nobody aboard or on the ground was reported injured, Broomfield Police Department said. Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver.
You've been working hard your entire adult life and you're finally nearing retirement. The prospect of having more time to relax and enjoy yourself is exciting, but you'll need money to do that. Watch...
The P17A has been an enormous hit since before it was publicly unveiled: a customer purchased a unit after looking at its 3D renderings.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Genesis Invitational in California.
Video shows the officers run toward Leroy Kennedy as he is walking. One of the officers slam him against a wall and then takes him down to the ground.
It might not be the fastest or most powerful car ever made, but is the Z06 Corvette the best overall sports car for the buck?