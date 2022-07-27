  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buzz Aldrin sold his space jacket, presidential medal, and other artifacts at auction for $8.2 million, using a law change to let astronauts cash in

Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buzz Aldrin
    Buzz Aldrin
    American astronaut
  • Neil Armstrong
    Neil Armstrong
    American astronaut
Buzz Aldrin's presidential medal of freedom and jacket are shown side by side.
Buzz Aldrin's Presidential Medal of Freedom and jacket were sold at auction on Tuesday.Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

  • An auction of Buzz Aldrin's items related to Apollo 11 and Gemini XII missions fetched over $8 million.

  • This included a jacket worn by Aldrin to and from the moon and his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

  • A 2012 law clarified members of Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo missions have "full ownership" of their artifacts.

Buzz Aldrin sold a trove of space memorabilia, including his Presidential Medal of Freedom, in an auction Tuesday which amassed a total of $8,184,578.

68 items related to Aldrin's Apollo 11 and Gemini XII space flights were sold by the Sotheby's auction house.

They included a jacket worn by Aldrin while in flight to and from the moon, which went for $2,772,500.

Aldrin, 92, was the second person to walk on the moon, just after Neil Armstrong in the historic 1969 Apollo 11 flight.

Only twelve people have walked on the moon — all between 1969 and 1972 — and Aldrin is one of four still alive.

Several of Aldrin's medals were also put up for auction, including his Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was sold for $277,200.

Aldrin was given the medal, the highest presidential award for civilians, by President Richard Nixon in 1969.

One lot did not sell: a pen and a circuit breaker that helped fix a malfunction on the Apollo 11 mission. Sotheby's expected it to sell for at least $1 million but, per The New York Times, bidding stalled at around $650,000.

Aldrin did not give much detail on his decision to sell the items, saying only that it "felt right." Aldrin has not said what the money would be used for.

"After deep consideration, the time felt right to share these items with the world, which for many are symbols of a historical moment, but for me have always remained personal mementos of a life dedicated to science and exploration," Aldrin said in a statement last week, per France 24.

Aldrin's jacket was "the most valuable American space-flown artifact ever sold at auction," a Sotheby's auctioneer said, per The Times.

This is not the first time astronaut memorabilia has been sold at auction.

A 2019 auction that fetched $12 million caused controversy when Armstrong's items were sold by his sons after his death.

Whether astronauts could sell their memorabilia at all was once questioned, but was clarified in 2012 to make clear that they could.

A law passed under President Barack Obama clarified that NASA's Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo crew members have "full ownership rights" over artifacts collected in the missions.

It followed a series of cases that challenged the ownership. One such case was against Edgar Mitchell, the sixth man on the moon. In 2011, NASA sued Mitchell after he put a camera from the Apollo 14 mission up for auction in a case that was settled out of court.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The oldest galaxy ever seen has been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope

    Webb's first science observations just set a new record for seeing the farthest out into space and furthest back in time.

  • Here's what that string of lights in the sky over Fort Collins and Colorado was.

    A Space X Starlink satellite launch preceded sightings of a train of lights in the Fort Collins sky.

  • Russia says it will quit the International Space Station amid Ukraine war

    Russia said Tuesday it will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024, a move that comes amid tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.

  • What Russia's threat to pull out of the ISS might mean for NASA

    Russia’s decision to leave the International Space Station after 2024 would mean major changes, but the statement isn't new.

  • China space station: What is the Tiangong?

    China plans to put astronauts on the Moon and send probes to Mars and Jupiter. Why the grand plans?

  • Russia saying 'do svidaniya' to the International Space Station. Can ISS stay in orbit?

    Russia's withdrawal from the International Space Station would force NASA and partners to find new ways to keep the space station in orbit.

  • SpaceX’s CTO of propulsion retired. Now he wants to go to Mars.

    Tom Mueller is a self-described race car guy. Upon retiring from his role as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX in November 2020, he "mostly wanted to go racing and ride dirt bikes and travel,” he said in a recent interview. Mueller, who is 61, was putting behind him a storied career: While at SpaceX, he led the development of the Merlin rocket engine, which powers the Falcon 9 rocket, and the Draco engines that power the Dragon spacecraft.

  • Russia to end International Space Station participation amid high tension between Moscow and West

    "The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," says newly appointed head of Russia's space agency, adding: "I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station."

  • Russia signals surprise pullout from space station

    STORY: The head of Russia’s space agency publicly signaled his country's intent to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024… but NASA says that’s news to them.Video on Tuesday showed Yuri Borisov, Russia's newly appointed space chief, sitting down with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and saying this:"As you know, we operate in international cooperation at the International Space Station. Without a doubt, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners. But the decision to withdraw from the station after 2024 has been taken. I think that by this time we will start to form a Russian orbital station."Russian space agency Roscosmos even released an image of its proposed new space station.But NASA’s ISS director Robyn Gatens said the Russians have communicated no such intent, as required by the intergovernmental agreement on the station.STATE DEPT. SPOKESMAN NED PRICE: "I understand that we were taken by surprise by the public statement that went out…."And State Department spokesperson Ned Price also acknowledged Russia’s unexpected move.“It’s an unfortunate development, given the critical scientific work performed at the ISS, the valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years, and especially in light of our renewed agreement on spaceflight cooperation.”The ISS arrangement between the U.S. and Russia is one of the last civil links between the two countries, as relations have sunk to their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.A football field-sized orbital laboratory some 400 kilometers, or 250 miles, above Earth, the station counts Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency as other key partners.But Russia and the U.S. are regarded as the outpost's core stakeholders. Russian thrusters control the station's position, while an American power grid keeps the outpost running.Officials had been working on keeping that partnership in place through 2030, and earlier this month Russia and the U.S. agreed to resume sharing astronaut flights to the ISS.

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

    Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's new space chief said Tuesday amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. The announcement, while not unexpected, throws into question the future of the 24-year-old space station, with experts saying it would be extremely difficult — perhaps a “nightmare," by one reckoning — to keep it running without the Russians. NASA and its partners had hoped to continue operating it until 2030.

  • International Space Station Future Is Fuzzy After Russia Pulls Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Space Station has been buzzing with US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts in recent days. But that scene may already belong to a waning era of cooperation, after the top Russian space official said his country is pulling out of the program.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden W

  • 'It's an opportunity for NASA': Russia announces ISS withdrawal

    STORY: "It's not going to be easy or cheap to replace all the Russian capability with American capability in only two years. But I do think it's possible. I think it's something we should have been doing from the moment they crossed the border into Ukraine," said Reisman who is a professor of astronautical engineering at the University of Southern California.While heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have raised months of doubt about future American-Russian space cooperation, the announcement by Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director-general of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, came as a surprise.The two former Cold War adversaries signed a crew exchange agreement less than two weeks ago allowing U.S. astronauts and Russian cosmonauts to share flights on each other's spacecraft to and from the International Space Station (ISS) in the future."I do think we should take it seriously. In the past, there's been a lot of bluster and a lot of threats. But the previous head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, liked to do that," Reisman said, "but this is different. This is a new leader. It was after a direct consultation with Putin. And so I do think that this carries a little bit more weight."Former Russian space chief Rogozin had previously said that Russia could not agree to extend its ISS role beyond 2024 unless the United States lifts sanctions on two Russian companies blacklisted for suspected military ties. Putin removed Rogozin as space chief on July 15, replacing him with Borisov, a former deputy prime minister and deputy defense minister.

  • Legoland Launches New Attraction With an Old Disney Theme

    Legoland Florida is taking inspiration from an old Disney theme park attraction from the 1950's that closed long ago. The Disneyland Tomorrowland attraction was operational until the beginning of 1975, as its popularity had started its slow decline after space travel became a reality. The attraction originally opened in July 1955 as Rocket to the Moon, but Disney changed the name of the attraction in 1971 to Flight to the Moon.

  • Buzz Aldrin's moon jacket sells for sky-high $2.8m

    The US astronaut wore the in-flight jacket on board his historic trip to the Moon in 1969.

  • SpaceX launches latest round of Starlink satellites

    SpaceX's latest Starlink mission put 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. (July 25)

  • Russia signals space station pullout; NASA says it's not official yet

    Russia's new space chief announced on Tuesday his country plans to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024, but senior NASA officials said Moscow has not formally conveyed an intent to end its two-decade-old orbital partnership with the United States. While heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have raised months of doubt about future American-Russian space cooperation, the announcement by Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director-general of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, came as a surprise.

  • Russia announces it will leave the International Space Station after 2024

    Russia's space agency Roscosmos announced it will leave the International Space Station after 2024. It promised to fulfill its duties before it leaves but wants to focus on building its own orbital station. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood breaks down what this means for Russia and the future of space exploration.

  • Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024, may build its own orbiting outpost

    Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, newly appointed space chief says

  • Russia plans to withdraw from the International Space Station

    After decades of collaboration between NASA and other international space agencies, Russia will leave the ISS to build their own space station