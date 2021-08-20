Buzz: Biden gun grab likened to Taliban, 21% chance Biden's reelected, new RNC election unit, Bill and Monica on FX

The Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan and their door-to-door search for weapons are about to play roles in the battle between President Joe Biden and Second Amendment groups.

One group, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, said it plans to promote videos comparing the Taliban’s move to the Biden administration’s plans to ban some guns.

“One of the first things Joe Biden did after taking office was push his gun-ban agenda,” said Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “One of the first things the Taliban did after taking Kabul was go door to door seizing firearms. Biden says banning so-called assault weapons and 9 mm pistols will make the country safer. The Taliban is telling people they don’t need guns because they are safe. Those are some very alarming parallels.”

His group and others have been fighting the administration’s plans to end sales of AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold over 10 cartridges. Immediately, they are working on a Justice Department move to charge a retroactive $200 fee on millions of AR-15-style short-barrelled “pistols.”

Gottlieb said, “What’s happening right now in Afghanistan clearly underscores the importance of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms enshrined in our U.S. Constitution. The Afghan people will be defenseless once they are disarmed. The Founding Fathers made sure that could never happen here, so it is appalling that we now have an administration so keenly interested in banning the very types of firearms Afghani citizens will be begging for to resist the tyranny that is returning to their country."

The administration’s blundering in Afghanistan isn’t just robbing Biden of sleep. He’s also taking a hit in the 2024 election betting markets. Our friends at Smarkets said gamblers feel that Biden has only a 21% chance of reelection, and he’s being dragged down by Vice President Kamala Harris. Her chances are down to just 13%. But they are lucky that former President Donald Trump is angling for a second try at Biden. Because he’s in even worse shape, given just a 12% chance of winning.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is about to write a big check for a year-round election integrity unit. Armed with a new report on problems uncovered in the 2020 election, officials said she plans to set up a permanent group and hire state enforcers to block Democrats from changing election rules right before elections.

Former President Bill Clinton continues to take it on the chin from his old Hollywood buddies since the #MeToo movement hit the scene. The cable channel FX is producing a story about Bubba’s kinky romp with former intern Monica Lewinsky for its American Crime Story series. The producers also said an actor playing newsman Matt Drudge, who helped publicize the scandal, will make an appearance.



