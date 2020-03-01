Buzz of expectation as Bernie Sanders looks to blow away rivals on Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders doesn’t do things by half measures. As he vies to become the 46th president of the United States he is looking to shatter no fewer than three historic records.

President Sanders would be the first Jewish incumbent of the most powerful office on Earth. Aged 79 on inauguration day, he would become the oldest president in US history having unseated the current record-holder, Donald Trump, 73.

Most striking of all, he would be the first American commander-in-chief describing himself as a “democratic socialist”. Judging by recent attacks from his detractors – Democratic ones, not Trump supporters – that is the political equivalent of carrying the coronavirus.

“I’ll tell you what it adds up to,” said Pete Buttigieg, his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, at this week’s TV debate ahead of Saturday’s primary in South Carolina. Buttigieg referenced Sanders’ “radical” policies of universal tax-funded healthcare, debt-free college tuition and a Green New Deal to tackle the climate crisis, then said: “It adds up to four more years of Donald Trump.”

On Tuesday Sanders has the chance to take his political insurgency and wipe it across the nation. In the 2020 cycle, Super Tuesday is even more super-charged than usual, providing him with an opportunity to take his already impressive lead over Buttigieg and six other Democratic rivals and virtually blast them out of the water.

In Iowa he finished a splinter-thin second to Buttigieg. In New Hampshire he won. In Nevada he sealed his frontrunner status with a slam-dunk victory.

Now Super Tuesday promises to project him to all-but invincible heights. Fourteen states go to the polls on 3 March, between them commanding two-thirds of the 1991 delegates he needs to win outright.

In all but two of those states, Sanders is competitively placed or head and shoulders above the pack, including in his home turf of Vermont. But the real prize is California.

With its gargantuan crop of 451 delegates – a quarter of those needed to secure the Democratic nomination, no questions asked – California’s participation in this year’s Super Tuesday has shaken up the race. Combine the state, where Sanders is currently polling a 13-point lead over next-placed Elizabeth Warren, with delegate-rich Texas, which also goes to the polls on Tuesday, and the buzz of expectation in Sanders’ circles is almost as palpable as the fear coursing through everyone else.

“If Sanders cleans up in California and Texas, he is almost guaranteed a plurality of the delegates nationwide,” said political analyst Larry Sabato. “I don’t see anyone who could come close.”

Success on Tuesday is certain to take the already shrill debate about democratic socialism and crank it to ear-splitting levels. Buttigieg’s claim that Sanders’ radicalism is a gift to Trump, rendering the US senator from Vermont all but unelectable, will become the rallying cry of the moderate Democrats still clinging to presidential life.

Sanders is having none of it. At a rally this week in Virginia – another of the Super Tuesday states – he ridiculed the idea that he was extreme. “My critics say ‘Bernie is so radical!’ I don’t think it’s radical to say that working people should have the right to live in dignity and security.”

As for his electability, Sanders thundered: “We are going to defeat Trump because American people do not like frauds and pathological liars.”

The possibility that “democratic socialist” might harm Sanders, in turn inflicting terrible damage on America and the world by giving Trump four more years, certainly bears contemplating. The US is, after all, the crucible of capitalism with a long tradition of individualism and suspicion of overweening government.

People think of Bernie as an ideological leader and not an organisational leader, but he’s both Larry Sabato

To get a sense of America’s enduring political prejudices, a survey Gallup has been conducting since the 1950s makes for interesting reading. It shows that on almost all fronts – race, religion, sexuality – the country has loosened up immensely over the decades.

Americans would vote for a well-qualified presidential candidate who is: Jewish by 93% (great news for Sanders and Bloomberg); over 70 years old by 69% (not bad for Sanders, Bloomberg and Warren); female by 93% (great for Warren and Amy Klobuchar, the last two women in the race); gay or lesbian by 78% (good for Buttigieg, who is gay).