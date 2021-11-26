Buzz over Thai restaurant chain's cannabis pizza

Reuters

Pfizer Inc has sued a longtime employee for allegedly stealing "scores" of confidential documents, including some related to its COVID-19 vaccine, as she prepared to jump to a competitor. In a complaint filed on Tuesday in San Diego federal court, Pfizer said Chun Xiao Li breached her confidentiality agreement by uploading more than 12,000 files without permission to her personal accounts and devices from her company-issued laptop. The alleged materials include a Sept. 24 "playbook" containing internal assessments and recommendations about the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer's relationship with its German vaccine partner, and presentations related to cancer antibodies.