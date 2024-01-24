Buzz Scherr: Why Portsmouth needs a new policing facility

I am an elected Portsmouth Police Commissioner. When I joined the Police Commission 2+ years ago, I had over 40 years of experience in the New Hampshire criminal legal system as a public defender, as a law professor and as an advocate for criminal legal reform in the legislature.

I joined as a skeptic as to how the police department should be spending its money. I was not a believer in the more police officers the department has, the safer the city is. For me, “the more, the better” approach treated policing as a war … the more soldiers our side has the better. Instead, I have been a believer in quality policing, not quantity policing. To be sure, a baseline number of police officers is important and necessary. The budget for the department now meets that level.

Buzz Scherr

Quality policing is the measured use of 21st century technology – bodycams, for example. It is a multi-faceted ability for the department to respond to people experiencing an acute mental crisis, rather than always responding to a situation with uniformed, armed officers. It is officers trained to de-escalate a wide variety of difficult situations without the use of force.

Quality policing is community policing. To the extent that police understand and engage in our community in substantive ways that make them a part of the community rather than being merely its “disciplinarians” and crime-solvers, we have the kind of police department we want in Portsmouth.

And, we are well on the way to that in Portsmouth as the department and the Police Commission act to implement the recommendations of the community groups of 3 years ago. That has meant bodycams within the next year, mobile crisis units that are providing a mental-health-professional response to many mental health crises and a new software system that will track demographic data of those whom the police encounter by choice or necessity in a day.

However, too often, we fail to recognize the quality of police officer we need for quality policing. We want officers who have significant expertise in use of force; in investigation; in defusing situations; in traffic enforcement – what I would call basic, updated 20th century police functions. Training to those functions takes the department anywhere from 9 – 12 months to get an officer to a sufficient level of expertise to put “on the street.”

Importantly, we also want officers who have the additional ability to interact with Portsmouth’s residents (and tourists) in a positive way. We don’t want officers who will simply arrest their way into creating a safe Portsmouth. This takes more than a training program. It is value-added expertise. It requires hiring the right people; it requires helping those new hires gain the requisite and well-supervised experience over several years to acquire the skills and judgment to solve problems well without necessitating an arrest. Therein lies quality policing.

Development of that kind of officer requires a positive work environment that encourages an officer to stay with the department long-term. It requires a conscious commitment by the department to the wellness of its officers. It requires a recognition by the community that we value our officers as much as we value our teachers, our fire people, our librarians etc. we need a policing facility that reflects what we want in our officers of whom we require an enhanced level of expertise.

And, we want a policing facility that will last 30 years with the ability to grow beyond that, if needed. We don’t want a policing facility that has for decades been in a space that was never designed as a policing facility. We don’t want our officers to work around the clock in a facility that is at the floor of what a quality 21st century police department should be. We don’t want a policing facility that makes it harder to hire officers amidst a dearth of quality candidates around the country. And, we don’t want a policing facility that discourages officers from staying in the department long-term in spite of the quality of those in the department.

As I said above, I came onto the Police Commission as a skeptic, believing that too often the perception is that money spent on more officers is a poor path to the kind of police department we want. That said, I believe that a new, quality policing facility – with close attention to costs; to what is necessary and to what is not – is the final piece in having a quality police department committed to the health and safety of the community.

Buzz Scherr has been an elected Portsmouth Police Commissioner since November, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Buzz Scherr: Why Portsmouth, NH needs a new policing facility