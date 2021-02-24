Buzzard to direct NU's campus sexual violence prevention efforts
Feb. 24—Emily Buzzard has been named project director for Niagara University's campus program to educate about and respond to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking on campus.
In this role, Buzzard will oversee training and educational campaigns for the campus community intended to prevent and reduce such incidents. Niagara's program, funded through a three-year, $300,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), will coordinate campus prevention and responses with emphasis on strengthening and expanding its efforts beyond the mandated requirements of New York state's "Enough is Enough" legislation.
"I am very excited to serve in this new role for the Niagara University community," Buzzard said. "This grant has provided a great opportunity to create change, strengthen ongoing efforts, and incorporate DVDVSAS prevention work into the culture of the campus. I look forward to collaborating with faculty, staff, and students on this effort and making a positive impact on the community."
Buzzard will work closely with Dana Radatz, assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice, and Jennifer Beebe, associate professor of counseling/education, who have worked to advance universitywide education and awareness of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking programming in recent years. The OVW campus program will elevate, expand, and institutionalize the work that Radatz and Beebe have been doing while leveraging the university's existing partnerships with local criminal justice and victim service agencies, including the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Police. As part of these efforts, a coordinated community response team will be established to assist and support Buzzard in informing, assessing, designing, and implementing Niagara's prevention, education, and responses to DVDVSAS.
Buzzard holds bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from Daemen College.
The OVW Grant to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus is awarded to help institutions of higher education implement comprehensive, coordinated responses to violent crimes on campus through partnerships with victim services providers and justice agencies.