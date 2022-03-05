BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) investors are sitting on a loss of 54% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 54% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on BuzzFeed because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 53% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

A Different Perspective

While BuzzFeed shareholders are down 54% for the year, the market itself is up 4.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 53% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BuzzFeed you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

