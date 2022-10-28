BuzzFeed Can Block Worker Arbitration Claims Over IPO Snafu

Jef Feeley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A judge said BuzzFeed Inc. can block arbitration demands from employees who claim the company bungled its initial-public offering and wrongfully denied workers the chance to sell their shares before the stock crashed in value.

New York-based BuzzFeed, which went public last year, has the legal right to bar workers from having their allegations reviewed by American Arbitration Association officials, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Morgan Zurn ruled Friday.

Current and former BuzzFeed workers can’t force the company “to arbitrate under a provision to which they are not bound without inflicting irreparable harm upon” the company, Zurn said in her 51-page ruling.

“We are pleased with the decision,” Carole Robinson, a BuzzFeed spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. “We sought an order enjoining the arbitration, which the court awarded.”

The media company, founded in 2006, had a turbulent IPO. The shares plummeted by more than 20% after it merged with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The company had once been valued at more than $1 billion.

More than 70 current and ex-BuzzFeed employees filed arbitration claims with the AAA, alleging top managers failed to properly instruct them on how to trade shares immediately after the IPO at higher valuations. They sought almost $9 million in damages.

Many of the employees joined the digital media firm when it was a startup and worked for low pay because they were granted stock options, according to arbitration filings. The IPO snafu led to some workers being unable to sell those shares.

BuzzFeed officials sued in Delaware in April seeking to block employees from proceeding with arbitrations, saying they weren’t bound by arbitration clauses in employees’ contracts that gave them that option. Zurn agreed with that position and threw out the bid by worker to have the BuzzFeed’s challenge to the arbitrations dismissed.

The case is BuzzFeed Inc. v. Hannah Anderson, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

(Updates with company comment. An earlier version was corrected to show the judge ruled in BuzzFeed’s favor and that the company can block arbitration claims by employees.)

