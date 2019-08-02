Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (BIT:BZU): Earnings To Drop Next Year

In December 2018, Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (BIT:BZU) released its earnings update. Generally, the consensus outlook from analysts appear bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 15% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 45%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €382m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to €323m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Buzzi Unicem. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 11 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of BZU's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

BIT:BZU Past and Future Earnings, August 2nd 2019 More

From the current net income level of €382m and the final forecast of €389m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BZU’s earnings is 2.4%. EPS reaches €1.88 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.87 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 13% to 12% by the end of 2022.

