Talk about buzzworthy: Scientists say bees can do basic arithmetic, noting that "even the miniature brain of a honeybee can grasp basic mathematical operations."

In a new study published Wednesday, scientists said that bees can be taught to recognize colors as "symbolic representations for addition and subtraction."

According to the study, the discovery helps scientists understand the relationship between brain size and brain power. The research was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.

Given that honeybees and humans are separated by over 400 million years of evolution, "our findings suggest that advanced numerical cognition may be more accessible to nonhuman animals than previously suspected," said study co-author Adrian Dyer of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Australia.

In the study, the researchers created an experiment using mazes to test whether bees could perform arithmetic operations like addition and subtraction. The insects came up with the correct answers some 63 to 72 percent of the time, which is better than random chance.

Though the results came from just 14 bees, researchers say the advance is exciting, according to a summary of the findings in Science magazine. "If a brain about 20,000 times smaller than ours can perform arithmetic using symbols, it could pave the way to novel approaches in artificial intelligence and machine learning," Science's Alex Fox wrote.

Historically, the ability to do basic math has been vital for human societies to flourish, according to study lead author Scarlett R. Howard, a PhD researcher at RMIT. In a statement, she noted that Egyptians and Babylonians used arithmetic around 2000 B.C.

Previous studies have shown some primates, birds and even spiders can add and/or subtract. The new research adds bees to that list.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buzzworthy news: Are bees better at math than you are?