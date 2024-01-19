BVSD school board

Jan. 18—Boulder police are seeking a man who is suspected of stealing an EMT's personal backpack that was being stored in an ambulance.

According to a Boulder Police Department post on X, police believe the man entered the ambulance in the 3800 block of Pearl Street between Monday night and Tuesday morning and stole the backpack, which was holding multiple credit cards. According to the post, the cards were later used at multiple stores.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Anton Verdine at VerdineA@bouldercolorado.gov.