BVSD school board

Jan. 20—Editor's note: The headline on this article has been rewritten to correct Barbara Macleod's title.

Barbara Macleod, a Boulder Valley Food Services district manager, is well versed on scratch cooking and using locally sourced food in school lunch programs.

But convincing high school students to take advantage of the healthy food available — which is also now free, thanks to a state a voter-approved tax measure — remains a challenge. So for her capstone project as part of a yearlong Healthy School Food Pathway Fellowship, she developed the Grab & Go Bistro Project.

Her idea is to add an open refrigerator unit at the front entrance of the high schools stocked with popular options like protein bowls, composed salads, sub sandwiches and poke bowls. Made from scratch in Boulder Valley's central kitchen and packaged in disposable containers, students could grab the meals to go.

"When you're a high schooler, it's not cool to eat in the cafeteria," she said. "This is going to be the trendy food they like, we're just providing it. It's local and non processed. It's a convenient time saver that will hopefully bring them back to our lunch lines."

The fellowship was created by the Chef Ann Foundation, which was founded by former Boulder Valley food services director Ann Cooper. The fellowship is aimed at teaching mid-level school food service employees who are on the path to become food serve directors how a locally sourced, scratch cooked lunch program works.

About 20 fellows in the program visited Boulder Valley and other model school districts around the country, including in California, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia.

Along with visiting model school districts, the fellows participate in weekly live learning sessions, visit the Culinary Institute for Child Nutrition, earn credit toward a certificate from the UCLA Food Studies program, and build a network of supportive peers. At the conclusion of the program, they receive $5,000 to pilot a project in their own school districts.

"I wanted to gain knowledge on all of the aspects of what we do in school food," Macleod said. "I was just blown away at the amount of knowledge that was shared. Hopefully, I can help our program in Boulder Valley grow."

Along with learning from other districts, she was able to share information about Boulder Valley's program, which was an early adopter of the scratch cooking model and recently added a central kitchen to improve efficiency.

"We're trying to spread what we do in BVSD outside the district with scratch cooking," she said. "I was able to give other districts advice on how we were able to move the ship forward."

Macleod, who visited school districts in California and New Jersey, said a district in California gave her the idea for a grab-and-go model.

Her plan is to pilot the bistro as soon as this spring at Broomfield High, which has the lowest high school lunch participation rate at 11%. Districtwide, about 20% of high school students eat school lunch, compared to 53% of elementary and middle school students.

Boulder Valley previously tried a food truck to increase high school participation, but Macleod said the overhead for operating and maintaining the truck was high. The grab-and-go concept offers similar benefits, but at a lower cost. As with regular school lunches, the grab-and-go options would be free to students.

"High school students are go, go, go, and they want the freedom to leave the campus," she said. "If they're leaving to go to King Soopers to get sushi, we can say, 'Why don't you try this poke bowl?'"

She added that the fellowship has given her a pool of like minded colleagues who can help with advice about the bistro pilot and future initiatives.

"It's really great," she said. "If I have questions, I've immediately got 15 responses from people telling me to look into this grant or this is how we launched it in our district. I'm just very grateful to be part of such an amazing group of people. I can draw from their experiences and knowledge. It's been a huge perk and bonus."