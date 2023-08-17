BVSD welcomes students with first day orientation programs

Aug. 16—Angevine Middle's newest "bobcats" entered the school Wednesday morning by running through a tunnel of cheering, clapping student mentors and educators.

On their first day at the Lafayette school, the 200-plus sixth graders started in the gym for activities that included a hula hoop relay and a freeze dance contest. Next was a tour led by eighth grade mentors that included stops at more than 20 locations around the school. Finally, they got a lesson on lockers and ran through their schedules, spending a short time in each class.

"You are all official bobcats," said science teacher Jules Mullison, who is part of the team that plans the transition program. "You are ready to enter into three of the best years of your life. We are so glad you are here."

About 28,500 Boulder Valley students, including preschoolers, are starting school this week after summer break.

Wednesday was the first day back for sixth and ninth graders, who were paired with older student mentors for community building activities. Elementary students also returned Wednesday, while all middle and high school students are back in classrooms Thursday. Preschool and kindergarten students have a staggered start through Friday.

Boulder Valley for the fall hired about 130 new educators, while 11 schools will have new principals, including Angevine.

Angevine Principal Rhianna Burroughs, who previously worked in Denver Public Schools, replaces interim principal Sarah DiGiacomo, who filled in for principal Mike Medina when he retired in April 2022 after being on leave.

"There is a huge sense of pride in Angevine and Lafayette," Burroughs said. "We want our kids to leave proud to be a bobcat. Our emphasis is just launching the year with enthusiasm. We want our sixth grade students to feel safe and confident when they come back tomorrow."

Along with a new principal, Angevine will have a new bilingual program, giving east county students a closer option. Previously, students who wanted to continue with a bilingual program after elementary school had only two options, Casey or Manhattan middle schools, both in Boulder.

Angevine is starting with three classes in Spanish for sixth graders — language arts, science and an elective — plus seventh grade Spanish language arts. About 50 students are enrolled in the new program this first year.

"Speaking two languages is pretty cool, and all my friends are going here," said sixth grader Calvin Julsen, who attended Pioneer, Lafayette's dual-immersion bilingual elementary school.

Classmate Jhociel Moreno-Meraz, who's coming from Lafayette's Sanchez Elementary, admitted to some start-of-school nerves.

"It's a change in schools," he said. "That's pretty scary."

But, he said, he's looking forward to having social studies, a subject he loves, as his first class. He's also excited for more sports and clubs and the maker space.

"The school is bigger," he said. "There's more stuff to do."

As the sixth graders toured the school, student mentors shared tidbits about teachers' personalities and tips about navigating middle school. Those tips included not being too loud in the study hall "bar" space, avoiding the gym water fountains and speed walking — not running — to get to class on time through the quarter-mile length of the school.

"Just walk as fast as you can," advised eighth grader Garrett Welch. "You will get used to it."

The 62 mentors, who attended a ropes course at the University of Colorado Boulder for their own team building activity, said they want the want the first day for sixth graders to be all about getting comfortable in a new building.

"I wanted to help the sixth graders," eighth-grader Leo Spencer said. "I want them to get a feel for Angevine and how it works."

Added classmate Zoie Fischer, "I want them to feel welcome here."