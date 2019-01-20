Is BVZ Holding AG (VTX:BVZN) A Great Dividend Stock?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, BVZ Holding AG (VTX:BVZN) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at BVZ Holding in more detail.

View our latest analysis for BVZ Holding

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

SWX:BVZN Historical Dividend Yield January 20th 19 More

How does BVZ Holding fare?

BVZ Holding has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 19%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. BVZN has increased its DPS from CHF9 to CHF12 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Compared to its peers, BVZ Holding generates a yield of 1.5%, which is on the low-side for Transportation stocks.

Next Steps:

If BVZ Holding is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BVZN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BVZN’s outlook. Valuation: What is BVZN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BVZN is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



