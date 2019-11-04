Is BWG (OB:BWLPG) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that BW LPG Limited (OB:BWLPG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is BWG's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that BWG had US$1.21b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$53.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.16b.

A Look At BWG's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BWG had liabilities of US$223.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.22b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$53.0m in cash and US$145.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.25b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$958.1m, we think shareholders really should watch BWG's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

BWG shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (8.7), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.0 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, the silver lining was that BWG achieved a positive EBIT of US$52m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BWG's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, BWG actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.