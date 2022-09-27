BWL board OKs two-year price hike for electric, water customers

Mike Ellis, Lansing State Journal
·2 min read

Customers will be paying more for water and electric from the Lansing Board of Water and Light after a rate increase was approved Tuesday.

The utility will raise electricity rates 9% and water prices more than 18% over the next two years, with about half of the increase starting Nov. 1 and the rest kicking in a year later.

BWL hopes to raise electric, water rates for Lansing area customers

The rates will increase by 4.5% and water rates more than 9% effective Nov. 1, with the same electric increases and a slightly larger water increase on Nov. 1, 2023. Customers would see the first increase in their December bills and by December 2023 a typical residential customer with both electric and water service would see their annual costs rise by $208, or more than $17 a month.

BWL Strategic Planning Manager Paul Eory said the rate proposal was overdue since planned increases were delayed because of the pandemic, and inflation because and other increased costs are impacting the city owned utility.

The commission approved the rate hike in a unanimous vote.

There may be additional rate hikes every year through at least 2027, according to a forecast from the utility but the Tuesday vote solidifies the two-year rate increase. The rates were last increased in February 2020 for water, electric and steam, with the last increase for chilled water customers in 2014.

Other utilities, including Consumers Energy and DTE, are also pursuing electricity rate increases from state regulators. Both of those larger utilities have higher rates, according to a comparison done by the state's Public Service Commission at the State Journal's request.

They are both seeking higher percentage increases to the electric rate, 6.8% and 8.8%, although state regulators have in previous years reduced such requests.

Detroiters object to DTE rate increase as many reel from power outages

BWL is owned by the city of Lansing is not subject to the same state approval process so the board vote Tuesday was the last step for the rate increase.

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or on Twitter @MikeEllis_AIM

The Lansing Board of Water and Light headquarters photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Lansing.
The Lansing Board of Water and Light headquarters photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Lansing.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Board of Water & Light board OKs two-year price hike for electric, water

Recommended Stories

  • Group of countries to push EU for gas price cap -letter

    A group of European Union countries want to push Brussels to produce plans this week for a bloc-wide cap on the price of gas, according to a draft letter seen by Reuters. The EU proposed a package of emergency measures to tackle soaring energy prices earlier this month, but has steered clear of a gas price cap, an idea which has split the bloc's 27 member states. Countries in favour plan to step up pressure on Brussels, with a letter asking the European Commission to make proposals on a gas price cap for discussion at a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday, followed by a legislative proposal as soon as possible.

  • 18 Evergreen Azalea Hybrids We Love

    Depending on the type, evergreen azaleas can bloom from late winter into early fall and provide gorgeous green texture to your garden year round. Here are some of the azaleas we love most.

  • Here’s How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Live For Free to See Which Bachelor Nation Alums End Up With Who

    This summer was full of drama.

  • What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

    Story at a glance While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space…

  • Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

    As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year.

  • Forget Ethereum and Bitcoin, Renewable Energy is Near a Flippening

    Crypto investors are familiar with the "Flippening," which is a hypothetical future where the market valuation of ether overtakes that of bitcoin. This event will be characterized by zero-carbon energy sources generating more electricity than fossil fuel sources for the first time ever. Recent and planned capacity additions of onshore wind and utility-scale solar suggest the switch will occur much sooner than many expect.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy, National Fuel Gas and NewJersey Resources

    Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy, National Fuel Gas and NewJersey Resources have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • American Water (AWK) Illinois Unit Acquires Assets for $11M

    American Water Works (AWK) arm Illinois American Water buys assets of the City of Villa Grove. It plans to invest $21 million in the next seven years to upgrade the infrastructure of acquired assets.