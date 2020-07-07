BWX Limited's (ASX:BWX) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that BWX's (ASX:BWX) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on BWX's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BWX is:

3.9% = AU$11m ÷ AU$287m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.04.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

BWX's Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that BWX's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 15%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that BWX saw a modest net income growth of 20% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared BWX's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.1% in the same period.

ASX:BWX Past Earnings Growth July 7th 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BWX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BWX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is BWX Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 45% (implying that the company retains 55% of its profits), it seems that BWX is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, BWX has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 44%. Regardless, the future ROE for BWX is predicted to rise to 9.2% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.