BWX Technologies' (NYSE:BWXT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has announced that the dividend on 29th of March will be increased to US$0.22, which will be 4.8% higher than last year. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.7%.

BWX Technologies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, BWX Technologies was paying a whopping 102% as a dividend, but this only made up 26% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

EPS is set to fall by 4.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

BWX Technologies' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

BWX Technologies has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. BWX Technologies has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see BWX Technologies has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think BWX Technologies will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for BWX Technologies that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

