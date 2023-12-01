Byars announces she'll run for a full term as judge

Trish Coleman Byars announced she will run for a full term as 97th District Court Judge.

The district includes Archer, Clay and Montague counties. She was appointed July 24 to fill the unexpired term of Judge Jack McGaughey, who retired.

"I am looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the district,” Byars said in a press release. "I am committed to being fair, consistent, and tough, when necessary.”

Trish Coleman Byars

She said she has presided over numerous criminal and civil court cases since taking office, including a murder trial in Archer County where the defendant was sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Byars, who lives in Windthorst, said she had been blessed to practice in a small town most of her career.

She is a native of Clay County and a graduate of the Midway school district in Henrietta.

