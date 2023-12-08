Byars man killed in early Wednesday crash

Dec. 8—A Byars man was killed in a Wednesday morning collision at the intersection of U.S. 377 and State Highway 3W approximately 17 miles northwest of Ada.

Jessie Miller, 89, of Byars was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger when he made a right hand turn on to OK-3W then made an improper U-turn, pulling in front of 2015 Chevrolet, driven by Juan Becerra, 39 of Oklahoma City.

Miller was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, where he was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel from medical complications.

Becerra and three passengers, Resugio Chavez, 39, of Oklahoma City, Irvina Ramos, 22 of Oklahoma City, and Baldomero Huizar, 23, of Oklahoma City, were not injured.

The accident occurred at around 7:42 a.m.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Keith Teel of the Pontotoc County detachment of Troop F, assisted by Trooper Justin Pope, the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Department, the Ada Fire Department, the Oil Center Fire Department, and the Garvin County Sheriff's Department.