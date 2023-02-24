Bybit CEO: ‘We Want to be Part of Vietnam’s Vibrant Crypto Culture’

HO CHI MINH, HANOI, Vietnam --News Direct-- Bybit

This week, the Bybit leadership team visited Vietnam to meet with affiliates, start-ups and clients to discuss the growth of crypto adoption in the region. The team will use feedback from this visit to continue providing next-level reliability and products to Bybit’s Vietnamese clients.

“Recent data has shown that Vietnam has emerged as a major player in the global crypto adoption scene,” said Bybit CEO Ben Zhou. “Bybit’s focus in Vietnam is more forward-looking, less number obsessed, and goes beyond market share. We want to be part of Vietnam’s vibrant crypto culture and build the platform of choice as more people diversify into digital assets.”

With the highest crypto adoption rate in the world, Vietnam is experiencing rapid growth in blockchain apps and games. Indeed, Bybit’s total trading volume in Vietnam grew threefold in 2022.

As part of Bybit’s commitment to offering next-level opportunities for crypto investors in Vietnam, the leadership team also announced reliable and secure fiat on/off-ramps for Vietnamese dong with zero fees on P2P transactions. This will help Bybit’s growing user base in the country to take advantage of the exchange’s full range of digital asset services — from AI trading bots to token launchpads.

Bybit is also investing in live social media channels in Vietnam, running competitions and exclusive giveaways on Facebook and Telegram, and participating in blockchain conferences and other crypto-related activities. And, to ensure that its products and services meet the needs of local customers, Bybit has a dedicated customer service team to handle inquiries from clients in Vietnam.

“We have been inspired by the exciting ecosystem of crypto start-ups in Vietnam,” Zhou said. “By listening carefully to our Vietnamese users’ preferences, we have created products that meet the specific needs of this market. And, by partnering with us, Vietnamese crypto stakeholders can leverage Bybit’s market-leading business to achieve greater success in this market.”

Story continues

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

Contact Details

Bybit

press@bybit.com

Company Website

https://www.bybit.com/en-US/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/bybit-ceo-we-want-to-be-part-of-vietnams-vibrant-crypto-culture-340429827