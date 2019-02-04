Is BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited’s (HKG:285) Liquidity Good Enough?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (HKG:285), with a market cap of HK$22b, are often out of the spotlight. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk adjusted returns than both of those groups. Today we will look at 285’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Note that this information is centred entirely on financial health and is a top-level understanding, so I encourage you to look further into 285 here.

Check out our latest analysis for BYD Electronic (International)

Can 285 service its debt comfortably?

Debt-to-equity ratio standards differ between industries, as some are more capital-intensive than others, meaning they need more capital to carry out core operations. Generally, mid-cap stocks are considered financially healthy if its ratio is below 40%. For BYD Electronic (International), investors should not worry about its debt levels because the company has none! This means it has been running its business utilising funding from only its equity capital, which is rather impressive. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent with 285, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

SEHK:285 Historical Debt February 4th 19 More

Does 285’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since BYD Electronic (International) doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. At the current liabilities level of CN¥10b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of CN¥16b, leading to a 1.56x current account ratio. For Communications companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Next Steps:

285 has no debt in addition to ample cash to cover its near-term commitments. Its safe operations reduces risk for the company and its investors, but some degree of debt may also boost earnings growth and operational efficiency. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 285 has performed in the past. I recommend you continue to research BYD Electronic (International) to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 285’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 285’s outlook. Valuation: What is 285 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 285 is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



