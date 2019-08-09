BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (HKG:285): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

In December 2018, BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (HKG:285) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 6.5% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 28%. By 2020, we can expect BYD Electronic (International)’s bottom line to reach CN¥2.3b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of CN¥2.2b. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is BYD Electronic (International) going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 13 analysts covering 285 is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of 285's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 9.7% based on the most recent earnings level of CN¥2.2b to the final forecast of CN¥2.9b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of CN¥1.25 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of CN¥0.97. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 5.3% to 5.0% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For BYD Electronic (International), there are three important factors you should look at:

