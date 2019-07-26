Is BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited's (HKG:285) CEO Being Overpaid?

Nian-Qiang Wang became the CEO of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (HKG:285) in 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Nian-Qiang Wang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited has a market capitalization of HK$26b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥9.6m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth CN¥9.6m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥14b to CN¥44b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.7m.

As you can see, Nian-Qiang Wang is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at BYD Electronic (International) has changed from year to year.

Is BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited Growing?

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 33% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 5.9% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited for providing a total return of 104% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling BYD Electronic (International) shares (free trial).

