What Is BYD Electronic (International)'s (HKG:285) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, BYD Electronic (International) (HKG:285) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 32% in the last thirty days. The full year gain of 44% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does BYD Electronic (International) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.27 that there is some investor optimism about BYD Electronic (International). You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.6) for companies in the communications industry is lower than BYD Electronic (International)'s P/E.

SEHK:285 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 9th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that BYD Electronic (International) shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

BYD Electronic (International) saw earnings per share decrease by 32% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 12%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

BYD Electronic (International)'s Balance Sheet

BYD Electronic (International) has net cash of CN¥2.5b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On BYD Electronic (International)'s P/E Ratio

BYD Electronic (International) has a P/E of 18.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.5. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about BYD Electronic (International) recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 13.9 to 18.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.