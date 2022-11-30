BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data

·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - BYD was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, brokerage data showed, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

Tesla's retail sales in China also nearly doubled in November, from a year earlier, after the U.S. automaker cut prices and offered incentives on its Model 3 and Model Y, the data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) showed.

Retail sales for BYD totaled 152,863 vehicles from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27, logging a nearly 83% increase in average daily sales compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the data.

BYD's tally was higher than Volkswagen's retail sales of 143,602 retail sales and Toyota Motor Corp's 115,272, which were 0.3% and 0.5% lower, respectively, on the year.

However, the Volkswagen AG group still outsold BYD, when the 36,847 units sold under the Audi brand are included.

If the retail sales trend holds for the full month, it would be the first time that BYD, which only began making cars in 2003, has topped the sales charts in China and the first time a company with a line up of plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles (EVs) has led the charts.

Automakers have been bracing for a wider downturn in China's market on the view that the effect of incentives is waning and that the country's zero-COVID policies have kept consumers away from showrooms and weighed on sentiment as the economy slows.

Overall retail sales of cars produced in China fell 7% year-on-year in terms of average daily sales in the first four weeks of November, compared to the 2% decline in the first three weeks of October, according to CMBI data.

Established global carmakers, other than Tesla, have been losing sales and market share tumble in China to their domestic rivals who win consumers with a wider range of affordable EVs and features like in-car entertainment and autonomous drive.

Stellantis said in October that its Jeep joint venture in China would file for bankruptcy, the first JV failure by a foreign brand in the EV era.

Other established brands, including Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford and Hyundai, have seen plant usage in China fall by between 30 percentage points and over 50 percentage points in the past five years.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Gohṅ; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Recommended Stories

  • Freeze warning brings challenges for the Central Valley

    The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the Central Valley as temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

  • Satellites show 'particularly dangerous' storm in southern US

    Storms have begun across the South, where National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch as a particularly dangerous situation. Source: CIRA

  • Musk urges Apple to publish list of 'censorship actions' as spat deepens - live updates

    Elon Musk has demanded that Apple reveals its "censorship actions" after conducting a poll that overwhelmingly urged the world's most valuable company to do so.

  • Chinese Stocks Extend Rally as Reopening Bets Intensify

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks are ending the month on a high note as reopening bets gather pace, with the lockdown removal of a district in Guangzhou boosting optimism. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023NYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From

  • Chinese authorities seek out COVID protesters

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID-19 curbs, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters, as police remained out in numbers on the city's streets. Two protesters told Reuters that callers identifying themselves as Beijing police officers asked them to report to a police station on Tuesday with written accounts of their activities on Sunday night. A student also said they were asked by their college if they had been in an area where a protest happened and to provide a written account.

  • This Is, by Far, Billionaire Ken Griffin's Favorite Stock to Buy

    Ken Griffin's hedge fund, Citadel Advisors, has bought over $1 billion worth of this widely held stock over the past year.

  • Why Macron? Biden state dinner highlights France's U.S. appeal

    President Joe Biden's welcoming of French President Emmanuel Macron at the first White House state visit on Thursday since the U.S. Democrat took power in early 2021, is being celebrated by officials from both countries as a recognition of France's status as America's oldest ally. The visit also highlights the unique way that Macron has raised France's profile on the world stage, and particularly in the United States.

  • French Inflation Holds at Record, Defying European Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- French inflation unexpectedly remained at a record high in November, defying a slowdown in other parts of the euro zone and weakening calls for the European Central Bank to slow the pace of interest rate increases.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the

  • Furious Russian Officials Accuse Pope Francis of ‘Race-Baiting’ and ‘Perversion’

    Remo Casilli/ReutersROME—Russia is calling Pope Francis a race-baiting liar over comments he made during an interview with the leading Jesuit magazine America. Francis—who drew scorn early on in the Russian invasion of Ukraine for not naming Russia as the invader—has lately amped up his criticism over the war.Francis told the magazine, “Generally, the cruelest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryati and so on.”Konstantin Kosache

  • Analysis-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount

    Apple Inc's wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn, battling production shortfalls and labour unrest spurred largely by Beijing's harsh virus containment policies, analysts expect the risks - and Apple's retreat - to accelerate. A Reuters analysis of Apple's supply chain data shows China's prominence in the company's global manufacturing is declining: In the five years to 2019, China was the primary location of 44% to 47% of its suppliers' production sites, but that fell to 41% in 2020, and 36% in 2021.

  • China EV Sales: Nio, Li, Xpeng, BYD Leap Amid These Hopeful Signs

    China EV sales are seen rising in the final months of 2022. Covid lockdowns and supply issues have weighed on Nio stock and rivals.

  • More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this rowing machine — and it’s on sale for less than $90

    Rowing is both a cardio and strength training workout that uses the whole body.

  • Lordstown stock higher as first deliveries begin

    Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV truck maker, finally has some good news to share with the automotive world — and investors. The company’s long-awaited EV pickup, the Endurance, has achieved full homologation, meaning it now complies with safety requirements for sale in the U.S., the company said. In addition, the Endurance has received EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification, meaning it is now rated by both agencies.

  • China's BYD to sell EVs in Mexico in 2023, aims for up to 30,000 sales in 2024

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD said on Tuesday it will launch its cars in Mexico next year, with a senior executive pegging its sales target at up to 30,000 vehicles in 2024. Next year, BYD will begin selling fully electric versions of its Tang sport utility vehicle (SUV) alongside its Han sedan through eight dealers across Mexico, the company's country head Zhou Zou told Reuters ahead of the announcement. The world's largest EV maker by sales hopes to sell 10,000 vehicles in Mexico in 2023 and between 20,000 and 30,000 in 2024, Zou said, adding that the firm's long-term goal is to reach around 10% of total market share.

  • ‘Not a baby’: Hailey Bieber says she has cyst ‘size of an apple’ on her ovary in new pic

    Model Hailey Bieber reveals she has an ovarian cyst the "size of an apple" in candid photo post.

  • SC Couple Arrested For Allegedly Failing To Intervene In Woman’s Fatal Beating, Newborn’s Death

    More arrests have been made in connection with the investigation surrounding a murdered South Carolina woman and the death of her newborn son. Tyler Wilkins, 21, remains in custody for the Nov. 9 kidnapping and murder of his estranged girlfriend, Clarrissa Michelle Winchester, 22, and for neglecting the pair’s newborn son after its recent birth, resulting in the baby’s death. Greenville County investigators believe Wilkins beat Winchester to death at a Marietta, South Carolina home belonging to

  • CrowdStrike stock drops nearly 20% as elongating sales cycle slows new subscriptions

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company said new subscriptions came in below expectations amid macro headwinds and longer customer buying cycles.

  • Donald Trump Doesn't Seem to Realize That 'the Excitement's Just Not There' for His 2024 Presidential Campaign

    Who’s going to tell him? That’s the question the Republican Party is asking themselves right now after Donald Trump inserted himself into the 2024 presidential conversation. He’s running, but the GOP is lining up behind other candidates to support besides the former president. Republican Party leaders are noting that it’s like Donald Trump’s campaign announcement […]

  • China Adjusts Covid Restrictions in City With Key iPhone Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese city of Zhengzhou shuttered hundreds of buildings and apartment blocks hours after lifting broader lockdown measures, as officials strive to make their Covid controls more targeted in line with Beijing’s directives. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.