BYD Sinks as Buffett Trims Stake, Daiwa Predicts Full Exit

Jeanny Yu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders offloaded more shares of BYD Co. on Monday after a second filing showed Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had further trimmed its stake in the company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Chinese automaker’s stock dropped as much as 6.8% to the lowest level since May 10 in Hong Kong. The selloff extended the shares’ losses to almost 30% since a BYD stake that matched Berkshire’s stake appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system in July.

Berkshire’s waning interest in the stock, coupled with the prospect of the firm’s eventual exit, has outweighed news that BYD is now the world’s second biggest electric-car battery supplier. A year-on-year surge in new-energy vehicle sales volume in August also failed to lift sentiment.

“We do expect Berkshire Hathaway to completely exit its position,” said Kelvin Lau, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd. “Even though we expect the fundamentals of the company to remain solid, we expect the stake sale from Berkshire Hathaway would impose near-term share-price pressure.”

Theories about Buffett’s plans for the bellwether Chinese electric car company have swirled since a 20.49% stake -- identical to the size of Berkshire’s last reported BYD position in Hong Kong as of end-June -- entered the Central Clearing and Settlement System in July.

BYD Stock Sale Is an Old-School Value-Investing Move by Buffett

Berkshire has now disposed of about 18 million BYD shares and it still holds an 18.87% stake, or about 207 million shares, as of last Thursday, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

(Updates with more details in the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Claim of TikTok Breach Spotlights Viral App’s Lure as Target

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok, the short-video sensation that’s among the world’s most downloaded apps, is coming under increased scrutiny about its data security as it guards the personal information of over a billion users.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’

  • Dubai to Sell 20% Stake in IPO of Road-Toll Operator Salik

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai plans to sell a 20% stake in the initial public offering of its road-toll collection system Salik, the third planned privatization in the city’s program to boost sagging trading volumes.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest F

  • Profit From America’s Healthcare Bloat

    Everyone in the U.S. healthcare system has an incentive to make you consume as much healthcare as possible—but the model is starting to change, creating opportunities.

  • Enjoy the beautiful insects at the Butterfly House

    Everyone has their favorite fair spot, and for some it’s the butterfly house.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: EV Giant Sets Huge Goal As Sales Soar, But Stock Keeps Diving

    Tesla is trying to find its footing. BYD announced record August sales and a huge 2023 delivery goal even as Warren Buffett sells more shares.

  • Serena Williams Gave A Touching Tribute To Her Sister Venus As Fans Celebrated Her Career

    “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME! Serena Williams is the GOAT.”View Entire Post ›

  • China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures; Chengdu extends lockdown

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks. Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday, announced a new round of COVID-19 testing, and vowed to "marshal all available resources, mobilise all forces, and take all possible measures" to stamp out the pandemic. Separately, Chengdu, which placed its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday, said the city will keep curbs in place for most of the city, and will conduct more mass testing from Monday to Wednesday.

  • WNBA salaries: Who has the highest, league average, more

    Heres everything you need to know about WNBA salaries, from who has the highest, the league average and more.

  • Florence Pugh Is Skipping ' Don't Worry Darling ' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet

    A source tells PEOPLE that Florence Pugh is flying into Venice from the Dune: Part Two set and her plane arrives after the Don't Worry Darling press conference

  • Top News Agencies Up in Arms Against Venice Film Festival Over New Red Carpet Footage Restrictions — Will The Festival Budge?

    Top international news agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters, are up in arms against the Venice Film Festival over what they claim are restrictions to access footage of the fest’s star-studded red carpet activities and press conferences. In past years, the agencies have been able to give their clients more or less unlimited amounts […]

  • Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government expects to receive a large revenue boost by tapping windfall profits generated by energy companies if they keep benefiting from disruptions in Europe’s electricity market, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • We will never see another Serena – Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Williams

    Serena Williams was knocked out of the US Open on Friday in what is expected to be her last tournament.

  • EU to Discuss Gas-Price Caps, Derivatives Halt Amid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of

  • Nick Kyrgios upsets top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, advances to US Open quarterfinals

    No. 23 seed Nick Kyrgios is moving on to the quarterfinals at the US Open after defeating No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history and is a reflection of the U.K.’s dire economic situation.

  • Credit Suisse Court Spat With Billionaire Kicks Off in Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s next legal battle unfolds in Asia on Monday as a local subsidiary stands trial in Singapore accused by a billionaire client of negligence he says cost him as much as $800 million.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of Indi

  • Operation Seawolf

    In the last days of WWII, Germany, desperate for any last grasp to defeat the allied powers, looked to their last remaining weapons and soldiers. The German Navy and the last remaining U-Boats formed together for one last mission to attack the United States Homeland. Captain Hans Kessler (Lundgren) a grizzled submarine commander from both world wars, is called into service to help turn the tide of the war. The mission was soon to be known as Operation Seawolf.

  • Singapore Ex-Diplomat Warns to Not Underestimate China on Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s former top diplomat warned on Monday that a conflict in Taiwan would trigger a Chinese response akin to the US reaction to Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor that precipitated its entrance into World War II. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to

  • Enough with the backdoor policymaking. It's time to end the COVID public health emergency.

    Keeping the COVID emergency when we no longer need it could undermine public buy-in for future health emergency declarations when they are needed.

  • China Says US Hacked Aeronautics, Space Research University

    (Bloomberg) -- China accused a US spy agency of hacking a government-funded university with aeronautics and space research programs, in Beijing’s latest effort to his back at Washington’s complaints of cybersnooping. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’