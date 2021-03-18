Bye-bye Beta: Greek alphabet no longer to be used when hurricane season runs out of names

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·1 min read

When it comes to hurricane names, you'll never have to worry about the Greek alphabet again.

On Wednesday, the World Meteorological Organization, which is in charge of hurricane names worldwide, announced that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used when a hurricane season runs out of names, as happened in 2020.

This is because the use of Greek alphabet names "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing," the WMO said in a statement.

In 2020, storm names included Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.

More: Hurricane season start date could shift earlier because of a surge in May storms

From now on, instead of using the Greek alphabet, the WMO will use a supplemental list of names if the original list is exhausted as it was in 2020 and 2005. The list includes Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma and Heath.

ATLANTIC OCEAN - SEPTEMBER 1: In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:20Z September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the northwestern Bahamas as it gets hit with 175 mph winds. According to the National Hurricane Center Dorian is predicted to hit the U.S. as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
ATLANTIC OCEAN - SEPTEMBER 1: In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:20Z September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the northwestern Bahamas as it gets hit with 175 mph winds. According to the National Hurricane Center Dorian is predicted to hit the U.S. as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

The WMO also announced the names of hurricanes that have been retired from future lists of names: Dorian (from 2019), Laura, Eta and Iota will never be used again for hurricane names. That brings the total to 93 Atlantic storm names retired since 1954. Dexter and Leah will replace Dorian and Laura on the list of names.

Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane name lists repeat every six years unless a storm is so deadly or costly that its name is retired from future lists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane names: No more Greek names for hurricanes

Recommended Stories

  • Greek alphabet will no longer be used if hurricane season runs out of names

    With named storms coming earlier and more often in warmer waters, the Atlantic hurricane season is going through some changes with meteorologists ditching the Greek alphabet during busy years.

  • Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name hurricanes

    The Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name hurricanes, the WMO announced on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after nine names were used during the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was so active that forecasters resorted to naming storms with letters from the Greek alphabet for only the second time in history. Turns out, it was the final time. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced Wednesday the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because doing so "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing." It is very rare for there to be more than 21 named storms in one season, but when it did happen in 2005 and 2020, additional storm names were taken from the Greek alphabet. This means that the 22nd named storm was named after the first letter in the Greek alphabet, Alpha, followed by the second letter, Beta, and so on. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In all, there are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet that were allowed for use - until Wednesday. The hurricane committee agreed to a new supplemental list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names in lieu of using the Greek Alphabet. The committee members also agreed to retire certain names associated with especially destructive hurricanes. Dorian, which did most of its damage in the Bahamas in 2019, and Laura, Eta and Iota, all storms from the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, will all be retired from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused. Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) "The practice of naming storms (tropical cyclones) began years ago in order to help in the quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be far easier to remember than numbers and technical terms," the WMO explained. The list of names is alphabetical, starting with A every season; however, it does not contain names for all 26 letters. Forecasters skip over the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z due to a paucity of names that begin with these letters. The names that are given to tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are determined years in advance by the WMO. Atlantic tropical cyclone name lists repeat every six years unless a storm is so deadly or costly that its name is retired from future lists. Since 1953, when storms began to be named under the current system, a total of 93 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list. This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30 hurricanes that occurred during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. (National Hurricane Center via AP) "Hurricanes don't care about international boundaries. We all face similar dangers from tropical systems. Impacts from a single storm can affect multiple countries, so it is critical we have a plan, coordinate our efforts, and share challenges and best practices," said Ken Graham, hurricane committee chair for the WMO and National Hurricane Center director. Graham explained the hurricane committee's work and decisions such as these are critical to keep our nations coordinated well before the next storm threatens. Evan Thompson, head of Jamaica's national meteorological service, said, "We cannot prevent this incredible force of nature, but we do have the power to minimize the loss of life and property through cutting-edge forecasts and warnings and strong regional coordination and cooperation." Thompson also serves as the president of WMO's Regional Association for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Changing the official start date of the Atlantic hurricane season in 2021 was also up for discussion; however, the members agreed that there will be no changes to the start date this year. The first tropical system to spawn during the 2021 hurricane season, which starts on June 1 in the Atlantic basin, will be named Ana. Bill, Claudette and Danny are the next three names on the list. For the full list of 21 names, visit the NHC. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.

  • Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar on immigration

    House Republicans are proposing new immigration plans ahead of the vote on two immigration bills.

  • Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names

    With named storms coming earlier and more often in warmer waters, the Atlantic hurricane season is going through some changes with meteorologists ditching the Greek alphabet during busy years. A special World Meteorological Organization committee Wednesday ended the use of Greek letters when the Atlantic runs out of the 21 names for the year, saying the practice was confusing and put too much focus on the Greek letter and not on the dangerous storm it represented.

  • Miami student artists, musicians will showcase their work at Pinecrest Gardens

    Student musicians and artists will showcase their work Saturday at the inaugural 2021 South Dade Schools ArtsFest.

  • AstraZeneca boss is in the "hot seat" over vaccine delays, France says

    AstraZeneca's chief executive is in the "hot seat" over delays to deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine shot to European countries and must provide more details of his production plans, France's Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said. AstraZeneca said last week it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the European Union by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

  • US woman gives birth to first known baby with Covid antibodies, doctors say

    The mother, a frontline healthcare worker, received her first Moderna dose in January, at 36 weeks pregnant Researchers analyzed blood from the baby’s umbilical cord and said antibodies ‘were detected … at time of delivery’. Photograph: Sebastian Nanco/REX/Shutterstock A woman in south Florida who had received one dose of coronavirus vaccine while pregnant recently gave birth to the first known baby born with Covid-19 antibodies “after maternal vaccination”, two pediatricians claimed. The doctors presented their finding in a preprint article, meaning this claim has yet to be peer-reviewed. Drs Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick said the mother, a frontline healthcare worker, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in January, at 36 weeks pregnant. The woman gave birth to a “vigorous, healthy” girl three weeks later. Researchers analyzed blood from the baby’s umbilical cord and antibodies “were detected … at time of delivery”, their paper said. “Thus, there is potential for protection and infection risk reduction from Sars-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination.” “To our knowledge, this was the first in the world that was reported of a baby being born with antibodies after a vaccination,” Gilbert told the West Palm Beach ABC affiliate. “We tested the baby’s cord to see if the antibodies in the mother passed to the baby, which is something we see happen with other vaccines given during pregnancy.” The paper makes clear, however, that further research is needed to determine whether infants are protected by these antibodies, writing: “We urge other investigators to create pregnancy and breastfeeding registries as well as conduct efficacy and safety studies of the Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding woman and their offspring.” “This is one small case in what will be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who have been vaccinated of the next several months,” Rudnick told the local ABC station. “Further studies have to determine how long will this protection last. They have to determine at what level of protection or how many antibodies does a baby need to have circulating in order to give them protection.” Gilbert and Rudnick told the affiliate that their article had been accepted for publication, and that they were waiting for it to be posted officially on the journal’s site.

  • Baby Born to Partially Vaccinated Mother Found to Have COVID Antibodies in First-Known Case

    Doctors believe the mother was able to pass on her COVID-19 antibodies to her baby, which could potentially protect the child against the virus

  • Rare ‘severe’ storm warning issued as tornadoes forecast in southern US

    National Weather Service warns people to prepare saying: ‘Your family’s life might depend on it’

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Cardi B brings Melania Trump into war of words with Candace Owens: ‘I was inspired by your First Lady’

    Images date back to former first lady’s modelling career in 1996

  • WHO urges countries to use AstraZeneca vaccine

    The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros said systems were in place to protect public health.Portugal joined Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and several other countries in halting the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.The WHO said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.The EU's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. The EMA will assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events (blood clots) in those inoculated.

  • WHO statement on AstraZeneca shot expected 'very soon'

    A World Health Organization advisory group statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot is expected very soon, a WHO spokesman said on Wednesday. Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as the number of countries suspending its use grows in a blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. The European Medicines Agency has said it is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."