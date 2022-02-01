Bye-bye, Brady

Tesla hit the brakes on a faulty stopping feature affecting thousands of cars. And Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of ignoring demands over Ukraine.

Will he retire or won't he? It's now official: He will. A day after saying he was evaluating his options concerning his future, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL after 22 seasons, he announced via social media on Tuesday. Brady, 44, led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season and his final game was the NFC Divisional loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady's retirement brings an end to a storied career with seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP and five Super Bowl MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections. If there is one blemish on his record, it came during the 2015 AFC championship when the Colts accused Brady of using a deflated football. "I am so proud of what we have achieved," Brady wrote in an announcement on social media. "My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month, a federally recognized celebration of the contributions African Americans have made to the U.S. and a time to reflect on the continued struggle for racial justice. The commemorative month aims to recognize and understand major moments and figures in African American history, as well as those continuing to pioneer the way. Throughout Black History Month, USA TODAY reporters will tell the stories of those who pushed for and brought about lasting change in Black communities. We begin with the 1972 National Black Political Convention that united 10,000 people to discuss the future of political involvement for Black people.

Pfizer gets ready to offer its vaccine for younger kids

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are expected to request FDA emergency-use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, according to reports. It could happen as soon as Tuesday – and the authorization could come by the end of February, people familiar with the discussions said. In tests, a lower dose of the vaccine – 3 micrograms – given to kids ages 6 months to 2 years produced as much immune protection as shots given to other age groups. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, coronavirus cases among children have spiked severely in 2022 with the omicron variant, recording over 3.5 million child cases in January – triple the peak level of delta's wave in 2021.

Putin says US, NATO have 'ignored' Russia's demands on Ukraine

In his first comments on the crisis in over a month,Putin said the Kremlin's "fundamental concerns have been ignored" in its demands over Ukraine. On Tuesday, Putin said that Moscow hadn't seen "adequate consideration" from the U.S. and NATO, then demanded that NATO retract the military alliance back to a "1997 status quo," indicating that at least 14 countries, including the Baltic states, Poland and Romania, would need to withdraw from the bloc to meet the Kremlin's demands. Putin's comments came after high-level talks between the U.S. and Russia broke little new ground as the threat of the war looms over Ukraine amid a significant Russian buildup of troops on its border.

Tesla recalls vehicles over software that runs stop signs

Not only is it dangerous, but it sounds like a good way to get a traffic ticket. Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt. Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update. The "rolling stop" feature allows vehicles to go through intersections with all-way stop signs at up to 5.6 miles per hour. Tesla said that it knows of no crashes or injuries caused by the feature. The recall covers Model S sedans and X SUVs from 2016 through 2022, as well as 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUVs.

