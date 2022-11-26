Bye bye filth—the Samsung Jet 60 Flex is 47% off at Amazon during Cyber Week

Get the Samsung Jet 60 Flex Vacuum for $159 this Black Friday.

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex is $140.99 off on Amazon for Black Friday for a price of $159

The Samsung Jet 60 is an affordably priced cordless stick vacuum with superior mobility.

With some of the best deals all year, Black Friday is an opportunity to reinvent your cleaning game. At only six pounds, the Samsung Jet 60 Flex is of a new generation of lightweight cordless vacuums, and it delivers a dexterity that older corded vacuums never had. Get it for $159 this Black Friday.

Cordless vacuums like the Samsung Jet 60 Flex come with so many advantages: Not only will you not need to worry about your aging parents tripping over the cord, your Jet won't require you to plug and unplug a cord as you move around your home. Should you need to vacuum up high, your six pound Jet is fully capable of this, and it doesn't have a cord to swing into dishes, plant holders or other tabletop items while you do it.

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex features a battery that's designed to last up to 40 minutes between charges and should be capable of cleaning most average-sized homes in one session. The battery is easy to remove for quick charging, or swaps with a second battery (sold separately). It also features a 0.8-liter dustbin that can pack in dirt, debris and dander, and a 180-degree swivel head.

With solid suction, a 40 minute battery, and a lightweight build that totals 6 pounds, the Samsung Jet 60 Flex is one of the most agile vacuum cleaners out there. On sale at Amazon this Black Friday, it's also more affordable than ever.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: Save 47% on Samsung Jet 60 Flex vacuum at Amazon